Esha Gupta says working with Bobby Deol was her ‘childhood dream’: Glad he is finally getting recognition

Esha Gupta is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is currently on cloud nine as her next project Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 is all set to release on the OTT platform. For the unversed, Esha is the newest addition in the third season of Aashram, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role. Earlier in the first two seasons, the actor won several hearts with his stint in the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala. Esha is going to play the role of Sonia who is an image builder. Recently, in an interview with Indian Express, Esha talked about working with Bobby Deol in the series and called it a "childhood dream."

While talking to the news portal, Esha said that she has grown up watching Gupt, Badal, and that song in Kareeb. " I also remember dancing to ‘Duniya haseeon ka mela’ at so many parties. When I met him the first time, he barely talked. But after we finished our scene, I told him about me dancing to his songs, and even did the step in front of him. He was laughing so much but I told him how it was a childhood dream to be working with him. Bobby is just so nice and humble and I am glad that he is finally getting recognition. He is so good-looking and talented but it took years for people to realise that," said Esha.

To note, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 stars Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 is slated to premiere on June 3 on Mx Player.

