Esha Gupta talks about her role in Bobby Deol's 'Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3': It’s going to be very interesting

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram, which is one of the most popular series, is all set to return with its third season. He literally has owned the digital medium ever since he had played the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the Aashram series. And, the newest addition in the Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 is actress Esha Gupta. She is one of the most promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently in an interview with Indian Express, Esha talked about her role in the series and called it "very interesting".

While talking to the news portal, Esha said that she cannot talk much about her character but she is playing the role of Sonia, who is an image builder and is brought to change the image of the Baba. "It would be interesting to see how she gets involved in the aashram, and you will be left wondering whether she is sucked into it or she is the one playing the game. Trust me, it’s going to be very interesting. Prakash sir really helped me with the role and made me understand the job of an image builder. While we, as actors, work with PRs, we don’t really work on an image. That side of Sonia’s personality will also keep you hooked," said Esha.

Earlier, the makers have unveiled an intriguing trailer of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 which has got the audience excited. The over two-minute trailer gave a glimpse of Baba Nirala’s (played by Bobby Deol) vicious world, his 'bhaymukht' (free from fear) personality, and his greed for money and power. However, it also dropped hints how Baba Nirala will make an attempt to become ‘Bhagwan’ and his tiffs with his close aide.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Prakash Jha, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 is slated to premiere on June 3 on Mx Player.

ALSO READ: Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol returns as the vicious Godman; To premiere on June 3