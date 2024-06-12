Esom cast alongside Byun Yo Han for upcoming fantasy thriller Reborn by See You in My 19th Life writer

Reborn is a highly anticipated series which will reportedly star Esom and Byun Yo Han. Fans eagerly await the project as the talented cast will be coming together Moreover the drama is being directed by Lee Dong Yoon who is known for She Would Never Know and written by Han Ah Rum who is known for See You in My 19th Life.

Esom offered role in Reborn alongside Byun Yo Han

On June 12, it was reported that Taxi Driver star Esom has been offered the main role in the fantasy crime thriller Reborn. Her agency has not made a statement regarding the reports yet. The actress has been offered the role of Rose Miller, a person who remembers their past 12 lives. As reported earlier Byun Yo Han will be taking on the role of the male lead. The drama tells the story of a man who remembers his past life.

More about Esom and Byun Yo Han

Esom debuted as an actor in 2010 with the film Second Half. Her first role in a drama was in 2012 with Ghost. She is known for her roles in hits like Taxi Driver, Black Knight, Because This is My First Life and LTNS. He will be appearing in the lead roles in the movies Starlight is Falling and Escape.

Byun Yo Han graduated as a student at Korea National University of Arts. The actor made his debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. He rose to fame with his role in Misaeng in 2014. He has impressed audiences with his appearances in hits like Mr Sunshine, Uncle Samsik and Six Flying Dragons. He will be leading the upcoming drama Black Out and the film Pavane for the Dead Princess.

