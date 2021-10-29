Esom CONFIRMS lead role in ‘KILL Bok Soon’ alongside Jeon Do Yeon, Koo Kyo Hwan and Seol Kyung Gu

An official said on October 28th, "Esom will join 'KILL Bok Soon' and will be working with Seol Kyung Gu, Jeon Do Yeon, and Koo Kyo Hwan." The upcoming drama tells the story of a female killer. Esom will take on the role of Min Hee. Filming is set to start in end of 2021

This is a new film from director Byeon Byun, who directed the movie 'The Bad Guys: The World of Bad Guys'. Previously, Seol Kyung Gu, Jeon Do Yeon, and Koo Kyo Hwan said they were reviewing the work positively. In the play, Esom will take on the role of Min-hee, showing off their chemistry as siblings with Seol Kyung Gu. Along with the synergy that the two will create, the combination of Seol Kyung Gu and Jeon Do Yeon who are an estranged couple, generates curiosity amongst the prospective viewers. Koo Kyo Hwan’s role remains unknown.

Esom is a South Korean actress and TV personality who was born on January 30, 1990, in Seoul, South Korea. She made her entertainment industry debut in 2008, when she appeared on the variety TV show ‘Check it Girl’ and also featured in the music video for the K-pop group TVXQ song ‘Wrong Number.’ She has since gone on to star in a number of film and drama titles, such as ‘Ghost’ (2012), ‘Because this is My First Time’ and the more recent 2021 drama ‘Taxi Driver.’

Jeon Do Yeon is a South Korean actress. She has won many awards in her career, including the best actress at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival for her portrayal of a broken woman who has lost everything in Lee Chang Dong's ‘Secret Sunshine’. She went on to establish a reputation as a ‘chameleon’ who can take on a wide variety of roles, from her performance as a doctor in the hit melodrama ‘A Promise’, to that of a schoolgirl in ‘The Harmonium in My Memory’, then a wife having an adulterous affair in ‘Happy End’.

