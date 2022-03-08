Esom to not make an appearance on ‘Taxi Driver 2’ due to conflicting schedules

Esom's agency, Artist Company, said on March 8th, "Esom continued to discuss the SBS drama 'Taxi Driver 2', but it was difficult to coordinate the schedule, so we couldn't be together." As Esom decided to leave the drama, it is reported that 'Taxi Driver 2' started to revise the script.

'Taxi Driver', which ended in May of last year, is a private revenge drama in which a hidden taxi company Rainbow Transport and a taxi driver 'Kim Do Gi ' (Lee Je Hoon) complete revenge on behalf of the victims. Esom took on the role of Kang Ha Na, a prosecutor at the Seoul Northern Prosecutors' Office, and played an active role alongside Lee Je Hoon, Kim Ui Seong, and Pyo Ye Jin.

‘Taxi Driver’ depicts the life of Kim Do Gi, who has lived more honestly than anyone else as an officer in the Special Forces. Yet, when a serial killer murders his mother, he spends his days in agony. While feeling wronged and broken, Do Gi meets Jang Sung Chul, who recruits Do Gi to work for his company, Rainbow Taxi.

Far from an ordinary taxi service, Rainbow Taxi is a secret organisation that avenges victims whom the law didn’t protect. Here, Do Gi becomes a star driver who delivers satisfying revenge. Meanwhile, Ha Na (Esom) is a prosecutor who investigates Rainbow Taxi. She is furious with their lawless behaviour, but at the same time, she feels confused to see them solve cases that the law cannot. Between those who believe that revenge embodies true justice and those who pursue the outlaws, Do Gi seeks what justice truly means.

