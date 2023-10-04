Esom to make history as first solo female host at 2023 Buil Film Awards amidst Lee Je Hoon's health concerns

Management mmm announced that Esom will be taking on the hosting duties for the 2023 Buil Film Awards ceremony solo, as co-host Lee Je Hoon is unable to attend due to health reasons. The highly anticipated annual awards event is scheduled to take place on October 5 in Busan.

Esom will be sole host of Buil Film Awards

Esom, the renowned actress from Black Knight, is set to be the sole host for the 2023 Buil Film Awards, as announced by her agency, Management mmm, on the 4th. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, actor Lee Je Hoon, initially slated to co-host with Esom at the Busan event on October 5, will be unable to join. After careful consideration, the decision was made not to replace him, maintaining Esom as the solo host. Despite these adjustments, the 32nd Buil Film Awards, scheduled at Signiel Busan and organized by Busan Ilbo and sponsored by Hwaseung Group, will proceed with Esom leading the show. This makes Esom the first and only female host in the history of the Buil Film Awards.

Lee Je Hoon health conditions

Regarding Lee Je Hoon's unexpected absence, his agency COMPANY ON informed Xports News that on October 1st, Lee Je Hoon underwent emergency surgery for ischemic colitis. They further stated that he is currently recovering well and is expected to resume his activities in good health soon. Due to his health condition, Lee Je Hoon was also unable to attend Buil Film Awards, Busan International Film Festival, and the filming of the drama Chief Inspector 1963 (working title), in which he is currently involved, will be temporarily halted. In the meantime, the 28th Busan International Film Festival also proceeded with actress Park Eun Bin as the sole host, without considering the selection of a new male host.

Esom’s recent activities

Esom recently starred in the film titled Dr. Cheon And The Lost Talisman. On September 7, CJ ENM unveiled the main trailer for Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman. The storyline revolves around Dr. Cheon (played by Kang Dong Won), a faux exorcist with an uncanny ability to sense ghosts. When confronted with his most formidable case, he must confront unprecedented challenges. The film premiered on September 27 and has since maintained a remarkable four-day run at the top spot in the Korean box office, featuring a stellar cast including Kang Dong Won, Lee Dong Hwi,Heo Joon Ho along with Esom.

In a significant milestone, the Korean Film Council declared on the morning of October 1 that Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman had swiftly garnered over 1,010,318 moviegoers within less than five days of its release, solidifying its status as a blockbuster in the mystery thriller genre.

