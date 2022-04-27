The Essex Serpent Trailer: Tom Hiddleston teams up with Claire Danes to hunt down a mythical serpent

The dread, gloom, and suspicion at the core of Apple TV+'s forthcoming series The Essex Serpent, starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, are shown in a new trailer. The Essex Snake is based on the critically praised 2016 gothic Victorian book of the same name and stars Danes as Cora, a newly widowed lady who goes to a tiny village in the east of England to investigate allegations that a giant serpent is haunting the people.

The Essex Serpent will also feature Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, Hayley Squires, and others, in addition to Danes and Hiddleston. The show's Apple TV+ teaser provides a small glimpse of the superstitions and customs that might come Cora's way. From the start, there's a genuine feeling of imminent peril, as the apparently legendary snake has everyone in Aldwinter's close-knit village fleeing afraid. Everyone, that is, except Hiddleston's vicar Will Ransome, who is certain that the snake is nothing more than a representation of the times. Those convictions may not last long, since there are clues that the presence of Cora in Aldwinter may question his faith.

However, The Essex Serpent seems to be the latest in a stellar lineup for Apple TV+ that includes Ted Lasso and The Afterparty. Clio Barnard, who directed the series, is one of the most outstanding British filmmakers working today, while writer Anna Symon has previously been nominated for a BAFTA and a Writer's Guild award.

Check out the trailer below:

Whether or not the trailer's more melodramatic components mesh with Barnard's typically low-key approach remains to be seen, but the programme will undoubtedly be one to watch when it debuts on May 13.

