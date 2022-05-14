The Essex Serpent Twitter Review: Fans laud the gothic texture of Tom Hiddleston's new series

Following the release of the highly anticipated gothic Victorian horror series The Essex Serpent, the fans have been all over the internet applauding the creepy yet artistic depth of the show. Directed by Clio Barnard, the show is based on Sarah Perry’s celebrated 2016 novel of the same name. The plot follows Cora Seaborne, played by Claire Danes, a new widow who moves out of London to Essex after the death of her abusive husband. Her scientific curiosity leads her to the small town of Victorian Essex after she finds out that the fishing town is haunted by a serpent.

Taking along her son, portrayed by Caspar Griffiths, and her help Martha, portrayed by Hayley Squires, Cora sets off her sail without realising what awaits her. Her fascination with sea serpents makes her bud heads with the locals who believe that the serpent is a god-send punisher. While the town folks ram into chaos because of their fear of the serpent, Tom Hiddleston's vicar Will is the one who soothes their worries. Additionally, Cora and Will tip-toe around an unlikely bond that starts developing between them.

As for the tweeters, the show seems to be a hit, especially Tom Hiddleston. Though most predicted that his fans would like his portrayal of the vicar yet Claire Danes has been keeping up. Twitter commenters pointed out and lauded Danes' acting performance in the series. Moreover, many appreciated the immaculate cinematography of the show which gives it that distinct gothic romance vibe.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to The Essex Serpent below:

