Esther Acebo aka Stockholm waves the white flag during Money Heist shoot with Ursula Corbero and Itziar Ituna

Money Heist cast members Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituno, Ursula Corbero and Carlos Suarez were spotted shooting outside of the Bank of Spain in Madrid on October 21 for Season 5.

Money Heist fans were left gutted when it was confirmed that Season 5 would mark the end of the beloved series. *SPOILERS ALERT* For the unversed, Money Heist Season 3 and 4 saw The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his posse plan a heist of the Bank of Spain, three years after successfully pulling through the Royal Mint of Spain heist.

Moreover, towards the end of S4, we saw Lisbon (Itziar Ituno) finally reunite with the gang inside the bank while Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) catches The Professor red-handed in his hideout. As of now, the cast is busy filming for the final season in Madrid, Spain. According to photos procured by Just Jared, Ursula Corbero (Tokyo), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Esther Acebo (Stockholm) and Carlos Suarez (Miguel Fernández) were seen filming outside of the Bank of Spain on October 21. Standing in front of the hostages, you see Stockholm waving a white flag (as a possible sign of truce) along with Lisbon, Tokyo and Miguel in tow.

This has definitely gotten us intrigued as to what we can expect from Money Heist's final season!

Are you excited for Money Heist Season 5? Share your excitement and theories as to how they will end the cult series with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Money Heist 5 will be introducing two new characters as joining the cast will be Miguel Angel Silvestre of Narcos fame and Patrick Criado of Aguila Roja fame. Silvestre and Craido's character details have been kept under wraps for now.

