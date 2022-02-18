Eternally Confused and Eager for Love Trailer shows Vihaan Samat’s quest to find love

The trailer of Eternally Confused and Eager for Love starring Vihaan Samat has been released. The comedy-drama also stars Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dala among others. It is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for Netflix. It is all set to premiere on March 18. The show is about an awkward 24-year old named Ray who is on a quest to find love.

Sharing the trailer, the OTT platform wrote, “Anxious, introverted and eager for love? Ray is here to show you exactly what NOT to do! Preparing to take notes because Eternally Confused and Eager for Love arrives 18th March!” The trailer opens with a boy named Ray who is an awkward young man and trying to understand the world of romance. He takes the help of ‘Wiz’ basically an image of his inner voice. He tells us what Ray cannot say in front of everyone or what he feels.

Rahul Bose, who is essaying the role of Ray’s father, is adding more masala to the drama. In the trailer, we saw him shocked when he learns that his son has only two friends.

Watch the trailer here:

As Indian Express mentioned, Reema Kagti had said in a statement that Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray. The show is directed by Rahul Nair.

