Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Zoya, Farhan Akhtar collab with Netflix for a quirky dramedy; Watch.

Creative forces and siblings Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar along with their respective production houses are joining hands with Netflix India for a quirky adult dramedy. Farhan and Riteish Sidhwani's Excel Media, Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Netflix are bringing a "young adult dramedy" titled Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The quirky show will see Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai in the lead roles.

The series created and directed by Rahul Nair, will also star Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai. The show will revolve around the life of Ray, a confused 24-year-old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love. The series is all set to stream from March 18, 2022.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love's teaser dropped today. Check it out:

Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself.

Adding to the excitement, Reema Kagti from Tiger Baby said, “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series which will definitely connect with the younger generation today. It is very relevant to them."

