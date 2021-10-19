Eternals' Ma Dong Seok opens up about his character & Hollywood debut at the movie premiere

Ma Dong Seok, known by his American name Don Lee will be starring in ‘Eternals’, Marvel’s much-anticipated superhero motion picture as the character Gilgamesh. On October 18, local time, the premiere for the movie was held in Los Angeles, USA. Ma Dong Seok made his striking appearance among the star-studded cast of the movie.

Starring Angelia Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek and more alongside Ma Dong Seok who will be taking on his first Hollywood role as the mighty Gilgamesh, it tells the story of a race of immortal beings who will emerge from hiding in order to save the earth.

Speaking about his character, Ma Dong Seok remarked, “Gilgamesh is the strongest and warmest in 'Eternals’.” He further added, “It is an honor to be a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).”

Dressed in a shiny blue suit with his trusted guns at his sides, Ma Dong Seok expressed his happiness to be a part of the cast. Joining him were Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and others as they kickstarted the promotions for the upcoming movie.

Following Avengers, it will now be the duty of the squad of ‘Eternals’ who will fight the enemies of mankind, The Deviants.

‘Eternals’ will be released in India on November 5, 2021.

