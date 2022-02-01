'Eternals' star Ma Dong Seok to fly to the U.S. to film new Marvel project this summer?

Marvel fans, we might be getting to watch the new instalment of 'Eternals' soon! If industry reports are to be believed on February 1, Ma Dong Seok will be returning as his character Gilgamesh from the Marvel Studios film 'Eternals' in a new project soon.

The talented actor has successfully managed to juggle between the Korean entertainment industry and Hollywood and is a household name in both industries! The actor is currently projected to spend a busy first half of 2022, heading up promotions for his Korean films like 'The Wilderness'. Then, later this summer, Ma Dong Seok is reportedly scheduled to fly over to the U.S. once again to work on a new Marvel Studios project. So far, it's unknown whether this project will be 'Eternals 2' or another MCU project.

Previously, Ma Dong Seok confirmed during an interview stating that thanks to 'Eternals', he thinks he will have more opportunities to work with Marvel soon, and we really hope this comes to fruition soon. For those unversed, Ma Dong Seok portrayed the role of Don Lee aka Gilgamesh in the 2021 Marvel film 'Eternals'. Gilgamesh is a member of the near-immortal hidden race known as the 'Eternals' and is also part of the Avengers. Ma Dong Seok made his debut appearance in a Marvel film with 'Eternals'!

