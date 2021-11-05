The Eternals Twitter Review: Fans FLOCK to theatres to see Harry Styles & Angelina Jolie in action

Just in time for a blockbuster weekend, we’ve been blessed with several promising releases this week! Easily the most exciting of the lot is Marvel Universe’s The Eternals! Not only does the film features mega movie stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan and many many more; It also has (like all MCU movies) an intriguing plot that promises to keep you on the edge of the seat.

While most details of the film are still under wraps, the film basically follows the immortal beings as they team up with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years to battle the evil Deviants that plan to soon end the world. Before revealing too much, scroll down for some honest reviews of the film, from our trusty netizens.

I must say something, and not because I am a huge Angelina Jolie fan, but because I know what’s good… Thena’s entire backstory could have its own movie. She’s the most complex of the Eternals, and quite possibly the strongest mentally, even given her condition. Come on Feige! pic.twitter.com/5bylBMyyCF — •Rena• (@RenaAshley) November 5, 2021

me running from theater to theater just to see the eternals post credit scene again pic.twitter.com/3qwC7j84nd — melʰ saw eternals ! (@pilgrimhrry) November 4, 2021

the eternals — the best movie in marvel cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/EUw5aW1J8t — buckynat | eternals today (@wandasgreys) November 3, 2021

CURRENTLY NOT BREATHING BC #HarryStyles IS EROS IN THE ETERNALS. THIS MAN IS RELATED TO THANOS HELP pic.twitter.com/SqRF1vBwfV — Makeup By Abi Drinkell (@MakeupByAbiD) November 3, 2021

did I watch The Eternals movie just to see Angelina Jolie?

yes,

yes, I absolutely did pic.twitter.com/E167e0N7gf — cosify (@cosifyy) November 4, 2021

