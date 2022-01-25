Ethan Hawke on playing a villain in Marvel's upcoming series Moon Knight: I was always a little apprehensive

Ethan Hawke, the star of Moon Knight, admits he was hesitant to portray a comic book villain before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The series, created by Jeremy Slater of The Umbrella Academy, marks the MCU debut of its eponymous hero, Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift store clerk who suffers from blackouts and memories of another life.

Hawke spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Moon Knight as the series prepares for its launch. Discussing his negative position in the project, the performer said that he was initially hesitant to portray a comic book villain before joining the programme, but that knowing more about the tale and character piqued his curiosity. Ethan said as per Screenrant, "The comic book world meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a little apprehensive; there's a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I'm still not sure I'm one of them. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it's fun to do any genre with people who are all in. So it just became about the project, and it wasn't an intellectual decision at all; it was like, Oh, let's do something cool with these guys."

Hawke's new role as the wicked Arthur Darrow, with whom he has likened to cult leader David Koresh and psychiatrist Carl Jung, represents an exciting new chapter in his career. Despite his reservations about playing a comic book villain, Hawke's thoughts on what attracted him to Moon Knight should serve as a promising preview of what's to come from the MCU series.

However, the teaser confirming his involvement as Arthur Harrow, a figure who only featured in one issue as an opponent to Moon Knight in a completely different form than that previewed in the show's previous trailer, heightened anticipation for his MCU debut. Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

ALSO READ:Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac 'embraces the chaos' in the exciting first promo of Marvel's upcoming show