Ethan Hawke on a potential season 2 of Moon Knight: It lives and breathes on its own merits

Ethan Hawke is open to the concept of a Moon Knight season 2 or other kind of continuation. Hawke will be the newest A-lister to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Disney+ series Moon Knight, which premieres next week. He is featured as Arthur Harrow, the antagonist to Oscar Isaac's hero Marc Spector.

Though there hasn't been much sign that Moon Knight would get a second season, Hawke did mention it in a recent interview with IGN. When asked explicitly whether he and Isaac would be willing to return to their roles in the future, or if Moon Knight would be handled as a one-shot, Hawke answered he could see it going either way. He also suggested that the series may go beyond season 2 in the future. Ethan said as per Screenrant, "The good news is that it’s possibly both. It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series – and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

Meanwhile, only two Marvel Disney+ series have been confirmed to return for season 2 so far: Loki and the animated What If...? If Moon Knight was initially intended to be a limited series, it most likely tells a confined tale (or as contained as the MCU ever gets) that doesn't need further episodes. Instead, it will most likely open the way for Marc to appear elsewhere in the series.

Interestingly, Moon Knight, as Hawke mentioned, might be more of a genesis tale for a greater aspect. This might imply that, even if a season 2 isn't planned, the series could serve as the framework for something bigger in the MCU. Fans will have to tune into Moon Knight to find out the full story.

ALSO READ:Leave the World Behind: Ethan Hawke to share screen space with Julia Roberts in upcoming thriller film