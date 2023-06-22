Eunjoong and Sangyeon: The Glory’s Kim Gunwoo to join Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun in upcoming drama? Find out

As confirmed by his agency, Kim Gunwoo was offered a role in the new drama 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' and is currently reviewing it. Eunjoong and Sangyeon tells the story of a moment in time when Ryu Eunjoonng and Cheon Sangyeon, who had been best friends since elementary school but broke up because of a particular event, reunite after becoming adults and working as drama writers and film producers.

Kim Gunwoo’s role:

As confirmed by his agency, Kim Gunwoo was offered a role in the new drama 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' and is currently reviewing it. Eunjoong and Sangyeon tells the story of a moment in time when Ryu Eunjoong and Cheon Sangyeon, who had been best friends since elementary school but broke up because of a particular event, reunite after becoming adults and working as drama writers and film producers. In Netflix's The Glory, Kim Gunwoo played Son Myung Oh, a perpetrator of school violence who bullied Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). After that, it appears that the subsequent drama, Eunjoong and Sangyeon, will continue this trend. The musical Paris Bakery, which is currently playing, stars Kim Gunwoo. He will also participate in the musical The Days' 10th anniversary performance, which will begin in July.

Kim Go Eun and Park Ji Hyun:

Park Ji Hyun was offered the job of Cheon Sangyeon, a popular film maker in the show. The possibility that drama writer Ryu Eunjoong, to be played by Kim Go Eun will collaborate on Eunjoong and Sangyeon has sparked growing interest since it was previously reported that Kim Go Eun had been offered the role. However, Park Ji Hyun chose SBS's Conglomerate X Detective as her next drama after becoming popular with the role of Mo Hyun Min in JTBC's Reborn Rich, which ended last year in popularity. Kim Go Eun made her acting debut in the film A Muse, for which she won numerous awards for Best New Actress. Additionally, she is well-known for her role as Guardian in the television series Cheese in the Trap, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Little Women, Yumi's Cells, and King: The Eternal Monarch.

