Euphoria 2: New trailer TEASES another wild season ahead for Rue and the gang

The wait for Season 2 of "Euphoria" is almost over. HBO has released an official trailer for the new season of the critically acclaimed show about the days and ways of a group of down-and-out high schoolers, ahead of its return.

The trailer teases a pivotal reunion between Zendaya's Rue and Hunter Schafer's Jules, who last saw each other on a train platform in Season 1's finale. In the meantime, between the Season 1 finale and the Season 2 premiere, two special episodes focusing solely on Rue and Jules were released. Rue appears to be struggling in the trailer as she lugs a mysterious suitcase around. As the teaser proceeds, it becomes clear that it contains drugs and other illegal substances, but it appears that Rue's life is about to become even more difficult as a result of this new decision. Along with her and Jules' drama, the other students at their high school are dealing with their own issues, including Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) complete breakdown, more bad behaviour from Nate (Jacob Elordi), and much more.

Check out the trailer here:

Emmy winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams have all been confirmed as series regulars for the new season.

The highly anticipated second season of Sam Levinson's acclaimed HBO drama series will premiere on Sunday, January 9. New episodes will air on HBO once a week and will also be available to watch on HBO Max.

