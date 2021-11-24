Euphoria 2 Teaser: Zendaya and other troubled teens RETURN for another season of love, loss, and addiction

The wait for Season 2 of "Euphoria" is nearly over. The second season of Sam Levinson's renowned HBO drama series will premiere on Sunday, January 9. New episodes will air on HBO once a week and will also be available to watch on HBO Max.

The roughly one-minute clip shows Zendaya's Rue tripping the light fantastic or maybe simply tripping with a pillow as she cavorts about her house. But the lighthearted fun eventually gives way to scenes of Rue and her classmates participating in the kinds of actions that made Season 1 so riveting but make us dread for today's youth. Rue gives voiceovers about people moving apart, which must be related to her conflicted thoughts about her relationship with Jules. Then highly armoured law enforcement agents seem to descend on someone's home, so there's something to look forward to.

Check out the teaser below:

Season 2 of "Euphoria" has been a long time coming. The new episodes were supposed to begin production in March 2020, but the pandemic prompted the season to be postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, series creator Sam Levinson began production on two separate episodes based on the characters portrayed by Zendaya and Hunter Schaffer. These "Euphoria" episodes provided a link between the first and subsequent seasons of the show.

Meanwhile, Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams are confirmed as series regulars for the forthcoming season, according to TVLine.