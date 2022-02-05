Euphoria returns with season 3, confirms HBO; Fans call it ‘best news ever’

All the Euphoria fans embrace yourself because the American Teen Drama series is all set to return with season 3 (drum rolls please!). HBO confirmed the news on February 04. The show’s eight-episode second season was a huge hit and had attracted a lot of viewership. The series stars Zendaya in the lead role and she will continue her character of Rue in the upcoming season as well. The series also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, among others.

Euphoria and HBO’s official Instagram handles together shared a short video to break the news among the fans. As soon as the news came out, it broke the Internet and created a buzz. They could not keep calm nor resist commenting on the post. A fan wrote, “best news ever.” Another fan commented, “Euphoria is truly a masterpiece. It’s gonna go down in television history.” Similar more comments flooded the post as they showered their love and excitement for season 3.

See VIDEO here

Euphoria is created, directed, and written by Sam Levinson. The story of the series revolves around Rue, played by Zendaya who is in high school and looks for hope while balancing love, loss, and addiction in the town of East Highland. The previous season was aired in January 2022.

The show is based on the Israeli series of the same name which is created by Leshem and Levin.

