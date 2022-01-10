Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Angus Cloud aka Fez's past OUTSHINES Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's romance

Euphoria

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Cast: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Director: Sam Levinson

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 1 Stars: 3/5

***SPOILERS ALERT***

Teenagers, am I right? They are popping pills, binge drinking and drying out their tears in the first episode of HBO's Euphoria, available for the Indian audiences on Disney+ Hotstar. The hedonistic youngsters battle their feelings by snorting cocaine and engaging in sexual activities that are too promising for 18-year-olds. However, that's Euphoria for you, and Season 2 has kept its brand intact.

After waiting for more than 2 years, the second season starts big with Fezco's (Angus Cloud) brutal yet independent history which transformed him into a drug dealer in high school. Ashtray (not spoiling how the name came to be), his brother might just be in middle school while he is counting huge notes and dealing in powder-like substances with Fezco. We always had an idea about Fez and Ash's troubled childhood, but even the most dedicated fans of the show aren't ready for the extent of their past traumas. After all, "violence is sometimes the best way to solve a problem," said Fez's grandmother, who pulled the trigger on his father!

Keeping the recovering (only she thinks) drug addict Rue Bennett (Zendaya) at the centre, the first episode brings her character close enough to death, while also keeping her subtle humour alive. Her new friend Elliot (Dominic Fike) helps her get back into doing what she loves; drugs. Many discussions and debates have taken place about the blatant nudity shown in Euphoria and Season 2 didn't seem to go slow in that department. Nate and Maddy (Alexa Demie) have already fallen apart but are somehow making each other jealous of sorts. New Year seemed to be just fine for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate who had a quick rendezvous until they panicked inside the bathroom, and Cassie broke down in tears. She showed vulnerability and certain chaotic energy, terrified over the fact she has made love to her best friend's ex-boyfriend.

Pathetic would be an understatement for Rue as she conveys her hopelessness by high-fiving her addictions once more. She goes to war with herself and comes back defeated, after which she wonders if she is someone worth saving. However, all of that goes haywire, when her lovestruck self meets Jules one more time. Rue reclaims her love for Jules (Hunter Schafer) as they engage in peaceful love-making while Nate (Jacob Elordi) gets bloodied up during an unexpected encounter with the drug-lord in the making, Fez. As Fez takes the lead in Season 2 Episode 1 aka 'Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door', it concludes with an explosive confrontation towards the end which seems to be a build-up for greater things. Rue, Jules and Elliot begin to outperform the rest towards the end of the episode, and one can expect them to be the leads as the season opens up further. While trying to understand how teenagers react to drugs, pills and give in to their sexual urges, Season 2 is gory, brutal and full of rad circumstances that aren't what high schoolers should fall into. The protagonists taunt each other with explicit sexual details, plan superficial revenge and unexpected characters sleep together. The first episode creates room for discovering and "good" and the "bad" inside someone. The episode ends with Rue's apt reaction to a bloody tale, "Damn!"

Damn, indeed!