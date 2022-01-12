Euphoria star Angus Cloud REVEALS his character Fezco was initially meant to die in season one; Here's why

*SPOILERS ALERT*

Euphoria fans discovered a lot more about Fezco's strange family life and past in the Season 2 debut of Euphoria, but actor Angus Cloud explains that nearly never occurred. Cloud made his acting debut in the blockbuster HBO series, with Cloud admitting in an interview with GQ that he was initially scheduled to be killed off in Season 1.

The actor claimed that series creator Sam Levinson eventually changed his mind and brought Fezco back, making him the focus of Season 2's premiere. In a 2019 Wall Street Journal interview, the actor said that he was working at a chicken and waffles shop in Brooklyn when he was discovered by Euphoria casting agent Jennifer Venditti, who invited him to apply for the programme. Cloud revealed in the new GQ interview, as per Daily Mail, "I don't know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don't even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me."

Cloud claimed that he just found out his character was intended to die when his co-star Jacob Elordi told him while they were filming the pilot episode. 'It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, "Oh yeah, you didn't know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out]," Cloud said. However, Cloud believed that creator Levinson "liked what I did" enough to make him a recurrent part of the ensemble, which paid off spectacularly in the Season 2 premiere.

Meanwhile, Fezco appeared to try to bury the hatchet with Nate at the end of the episode, but instead he whacked him over the head with a bottle and ruthlessly beat him. Cloud stated that he was 'super juiced up' and 'fired up' while reading the screenplay for the premiere, but the sequence in which he beat up Nate wasn't all that entertaining.

