Eurovision Trailer: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are all set to amuse you with their musical drama

The trailer of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams starrer Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Will Ferrell dropped on the internet today and we can't wait to watch it.

The trailer of the Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams starrer Eurovision dropped on the internet today and the musical drama is making us sweep off our feet. When aspiring musicians Lars played by Will Ferrell and Sigrit played by Rachel McAdams are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest music competition, they pull out all the odds to stand out and prove that they have the capabilities that it takes to ace the competition.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga is all set to release on June 26 and it will see Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams reuniting with their 'Wedding Crashers' director David Dobkin. Netflix's big summer comedy is a musical drama following the journey of Lars and Sigrit, two struggling musicians who stand up strong after their big downfall and decide to participate in the biggest music competition ever.

Watch the trailer:

Besides Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens, and Pierce Brosnan also pivotal roles in the musical drama. Demi Lovato recorded a special song titled 'In the Mirror for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga which will be made available with the whole album on June 26. 'Volcano Man' is another song featuring in the movie. After starring in hit film La La Land in 2016, this is Rachel's another musical drama and fans are expecting something big.

Also Read: Rachel McAdams says it would be ‘fun’ to play Regina George in Mean Girls sequel

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×