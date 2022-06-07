Eve Ep 1 & 2 Review: Seo Ye Ji’s enchanting presence hooks Park Byung Eun; Tune in for Two?

Seo Ye Ji’s comeback has been anticipated for a long time now. After her undeniably impressive role in tvN’s ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ and her withdrawal from ‘Island’ fans were keen to see her back on screen. And before going into a detailed breakdown of the show’s first impressions on us, we’d like to say, what a takeover! The 32-year-old actress has once again charmed the screen in her favor.

‘Eve’ begins with the break of a scandal that soon takes over the headlines of the country when Kang Yoon Kyeom (Park Byung Eun) is rumored to have an affair. The woman in question is revealed to be Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji), also known by her new name Kim Sun Bin. And thus the story of how she devised a meticulous plan to bring about the downfall of the Han family commences.

The story of Lee Ra El’s father’s wrongful murder and its cover-up is revealed. Kang Yoon Kyeom’s wife Han So Ra (Yoo Sun), plays the perfect jealous wife role as she maneuvers being married to a man who’s caught cheating and the daughter of the most influential politician in the country. Seo Eun Pyung (Lee Sang Yeob) adds another layer to the story with his hunt for the real Lee Ra El who has hidden herself in plain sight.

The show’s first week runs heavily on Lee Ra El’s sensual tendencies, being rated R right on the first episode, and plays in the hands of viewers looking for drama. Seo Ye Ji hits the ball out of the park with her fabulous acting of countless emotions as she balances a facade. Though earning distinguished opinions on both ends of the fan spectrum, we are looking forward to how this vengeful story picks pace.

Tune in for Two? 100 percent.

