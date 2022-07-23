Eve Lasting Impressions: 5 details of Seo Ye Ji, Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Sun, Park Byung Eun drama that stood out

‘Eve’ ended on July 22 and the 16 episode drama left a heavy impression behind on the viewers for its superb plot, characters and flow of story so here are some particular aspects we loved of the drama :-

The story

A typical revenge drama with extraordinary sub-plots, that would be a way to describe the drama. The story starts when Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji) was little, her father died unexpectedly. Powerful people were responsible for his death. Her family was destroyed soon after. Lee Ra El decided to take revenge and she prepared for the next 13 years. Her target is Kang Yoon Kyum (Park Byung Eun), who runs the LY Group. Lee Ra El implements her plan with the help of Seo Eun Pyeong (Lee Sang Yeob). Seo Eun Pyeong grew up in an orphanage. After he witnessed the tragedy of Lee Ra El and her family, he decided to become a person who holds power. He is now the youngest member of the National Assembly.

Seo Ye Ji as Lee Ra El

Seo Ye Ji is already a great actor, as seen in ‘Its Okay To Not Be Okay’ but in ‘Eve’ she took on a more serious role, a person filled with rage and revenge. Her need for revenge took over her life and she transformed into a different person when needed and the process of it was absolutely amazing. Certain scenes where she cried her heart out or acted on her rage, truly took the viewers for the journey.

Yoo Sun as Han So Ra

Undoubtedly, one of the best actors in the cast, Yoo Sun truly embodied the insecure and psychotic Han So Ra who always craved love and affection but none of the men in her life gave her what she wanted despite having all the riches in the world. From the start to the end, she managed to grab all the attention whenever she was on-screen.

Park Byung Eun as Kang Yoon Kyum

A tortured character like Lee Ra El, Kang Yoon Kyum was numb to the world and feelings, the only people who evoked some emotion was his daughter and Lee Ra El. He was enamored by her from the beginning and fell in love with her as well as her painful past. Even after getting to know her plans, he still loved her and did everything for her.

Lee Sang Yeob as Seo Eun Pyeong

Seo Eun Pyeong is a sweet and lovable man who works hard for Lee Ra El all the time. From the beginning, they have had a connection but he was even surprised to see her grown up but with more bruises on her heart and mind. He went on to protect her from everything he could, which was a tough task but he did so, without expecting anything.

ALSO READ: Why wasn’t ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’ received as well as expected? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama? Let us know in the comments below.