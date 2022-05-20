Eve: Seo Ye Ji embarks on a dangerous game in new teaser; Premiere date pushed back due to schedule conflicts

On May 20, Seo Ye Ji transforms into Lee Ra El, a smart individual who carefully traps Kang Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun) while his wife, Han So Ra (Yoo Sun) slowly unravels as she sees her husband slipping away. Seo Eun Pyeong (Lee Sang Yeob), on the other hand, helps Lee Ra El execute her plan in the latest teaser for ‘Eve’.

tvN said, “In order to improve the perfection of the Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Eve', it will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm KST (7:00 pm IST) on June 1, which is delayed by a week from the original date which is May 25." In addition, they said that they would not hold a drama production presentation due to filming and post-production schedules.

'Eve' is the story of Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji), who became the main character in a 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit between an upper-class couple in South Korea who belonged to the top 1%. She plots her revenge to bring down LY group CEO Kang Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), who destroyed her own home. Yoo Sun plays the role of Han So Ra , the wife of Yoon Gyeom, while Lee Sang Yeob plays Seo Eun Pyeong, the youngest member of the National Assembly who is a human rights lawyer and also an orphan who knew Lee Ra El.

Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji halted her activities in July last year due to the accusation regarding gaslighting her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun, school violence, forgery of academic records, and controversy over power abuse. She will return to 'Eve' after about a year, but she is not expected to appear in public because she is conscious of public opinion.

ALSO READ: Snowdrop Ep 15 Review: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Jung Hae In are locked in an embrace full of love and longing

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below.