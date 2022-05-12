Eve: Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun & Lee Sang Yeob find purpose in roses; New trailer released

Premising a story full of fatal charm and duping, of casualties at the hands of revenge and drama at par with the hottest news, ‘Eve’ has finally shared a look at the defining characters of the show. With four differently colored roses, each portraying their distinct roles in the game that is about to unfold.

Lee Ra El (Seo Ye Ji), the protagonist of the story, presents her sharp side with a red rose overtaking the dominating vibe of the poster. It reads, “You badly want to have me”. Park Byung Eun as Kang Yoon Kyum’s mysterious poster with a blue rose offers his own plans, “I will love you until the end. No matter the cost I have to pay”. Yoo Sun plays his wife Han So Ra breaks off a black rose with determination in her demeanour saying, “There’s nothing in this world that I cannot have”. Lastly, Lee Sang Yeob as Seo Eun Pyung holds a white rose with worry in his eyes, his poster reading “I’ve changed, but I want to protect you”.

Check them out below.

The latest teaser begins with the same words as Lee Ra El’s poster. She devises a plan to take down the man who caused pain as she promises to drag him to the fiery pits of hell. Over climatic music, their situation gets more complex when a car accident brings forth another side to the story. With tempting but vengeful eyes, Lee Ra El designs her revenge. Watch below.

‘Eve’ is set to premiere on May 25.

