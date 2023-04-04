Eve star Lee Sang Yeob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji cast as leads for upcoming fantasy drama Genie Earth

Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji have been reportedly cast in the fantasy drama 'Genie Earth'.

Genie Earth:

A drama official told a South Korean media outlet on April 4th, "Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji have been chosen as the main characters of the drama 'Genie Earth’." Regarding this, officials from the agencies of both Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji said, "It is a work that has received a proposal and is under review." 'Genie Earth' is a work depicting the story of former prosecutor Gyu-tae, who accidentally gained supernatural powers due to alien substances, fighting against the evil forces trying to rule the world. Previously, it was called 'Hero', but the title was decided as 'Genie, Earth'. Fantasy, melodrama, action, comedy genres.

Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji’s roles:

In the play, Lee Sang Yeob plays the role of Oh Gyu Tae, a former prosecutor and now unemployed. He is a person who faces a reversal of his desperate life when he comes to communicate with an unknown being. Jung Eun Ji takes on the role of Yoo Ye Joo, a former special forces counter-terrorism unit instructor, and saves the world by helping Lee Sang Yeob. Attention is focusing on what kind of synergy the two will exert. This is the first drama directed by director Heo Jong-ho who has previously directed films like 'Countdown', 'Angry Lawyer' and 'Monster'. Writer Park Hee Gang of the drama 'Possession' writes the script. It is produced by Daydream Entertainment and the organization is undecided.

Apink member and actress Jung Eun Ji received favorable reviews for her realistic acting in 'Work Later, Drink Now', drawing attention with her unmatched passionate acting in three genres, including drinking, swearing, and smoking. Jung Eun Ji gave her impressions after the final episode of 'Drinking City Women 2'. Jung Eun-ji posted several pictures from the set with the caption, "She was happy, sad, and still happy." She added, "Thank you!! Hahaha bye Kang Ji Gu!!! Eat well and live well!!!! Idiots!!!!! Bye Ahn So Hee and Han Ji Yeon!!!

