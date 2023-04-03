Eve star Lee Sang Yeob shares a sweet pic of BTS’ Jin? Fans are confused at the interaction

Lee Sang Yeob posted a picture on Instagram on April 2nd after writing “hehe”. In the published photo, Lee Sang Yeob showed off a comfortable yet casual style wearing a baseball cap and a gray sweatshirt. When Lee Sang Yeob, staring down, looked exactly like Jin, Jin's older brother, Kim Seok Joong, responded with a sensible response by commenting on the post, "Huh...?"

Lee Sang Yeob’s similar face to BTS' Jin:

Netizens also showed enthusiastic reactions such as “They look so similar”, “I mistook them for Jin at the moment”, “They look so similar”, “They are so similar to the world”. Lee Sang Yeob has confirmed his appearance in KBS2's new drama 'Pure Boxer'. Meanwhile, BTS' oldest member Jin enlisted on December 13 of last year and is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the Army's 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center. His expected discharge date is June 12, 2024. Lee Sang Yeob, who has brought attention to each work with his warm visuals as well as solid acting skills, is scheduled to meet viewers with 'Pure Boxer' in the second half of this year. 'Pure Boxer' is a work based on the novel 'Pure Boxer Lee Kwon Sook' by Chu Jong Nam.

On March 3rd, the agency Woongbin E&S released a new profile picture of actor Lee Sang Yeob. In the new profile picture released, Lee Sang Yeob caught attention with his deep eyes and tight visuals. The styling of the white shirt and black turtleneck not only creates a contrasting atmosphere, but also captures the hearts of women with a sweet smile that makes even the viewer feel good. In the following photos, Lee Sang Yeob showed a natural mood with a gray knitwear and a naturally disheveled hairstyle. Not only that, but the soft charisma is buried in the eyes staring at the camera. In this way, Lee Sang Yeob perfected various concepts with his own color and completed his profile with his own mood.

