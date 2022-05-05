‘Eve’ Teaser & Main Poster Out: Seo Ye Ji cleverly traps Park Byung Eun & Yoo Sun with Lee Sang Yeob’s help

On May 4 and 5, tvN unveiled a new teaser and main poster for the awaited revenge drama. The released teaser video, starting with Lee Ra El's (Seo Ye Ji) dazzlingly shining eyes, shows the faces of Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), So Ra (Yoo Sun), and Eun Pyeong (Lee Sang Yeob), who oscillate over the deadly revenge designed by Lee Ra El, providing a strong attraction.

In particular, Yoon Gyeom makes people wonder who he is by officially announcing his affair, saying, “I am in love with someone other than her wife” at his official public meeting. Then, in the next scene, the image of Yoon Gyeom holding a woman other than his wife raises interest. Moreover, the affection and earnestness of his towards her that can be felt in Yoon Gyeom's expression like that makes it unable to take our eyes off him.

Meanwhile, So Ra screams in a fit, breaks her furniture, and shakes precariously. Above all, her eyes, stained with resentment and poison, predict the strong waves that Yoon Gyeom's dangerous choice will bring. On the other hand, Eun Pyeong looked at the photo and said, “That’s right. She is definitely Lee Ra El,” and revealing his confident eyes, heightening the curiosity about his relationship with Lee Ra El.

Above all, at the end of the video, Lee Ra El smiles with confidence in a way that seems everything is going according to her will, along with the narration, “The more dangerous the game, the better because he is the only one person I want.”

The main poster seated the four main characters of the dangerous game to be conducted by Seo Ye Ji as Lee Ra El. The eyes of the four people who hide their different desires are intense as if they came out of the screen. In particular, Lee Ra El draws attention by exuding a queen's aura that seems to reign over the three people who have stepped onto her meticulously planned revenge plan. 'Eve' will be broadcast for the first time on May 25th.

