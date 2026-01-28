Even If This Love Disappears Tonight OTT release date: Choo Young Woo, Shin Si Ah’s romance drama locks February premiere

Upcoming romance drama Even If This Love Disappears Tonight has confirmed that it will air on Netflix from February 3, 2026, onwards. On January 28, an update was shared on the platform’s social media accounts with a teaser clip attached to it. The film was previously released domestically in South Korea on December 24, 2025, coinciding with the Christmas holidays. Instead of going for a global theatrical release, the makers have chosen to go down the OTT path directly.

The teaser clip showcased the two teenagers deciding to date each other. Planning not to get too attached or develop feelings, they start meeting casually. With each passing day, they experience young love until one morning when she forgets everything and is unable to recognize him. Amid all the confusion, he sets his mind to try to make all her days filled with happiness. Check out the video below.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight plot

Choo Young Woo stars as Kim Jae Won, a high schooler who lives his life without a goal. He suffers from hereditary heart failure and survives on the possibility of it being his last day every time. Han Seo Yun (Shin Si Ah) is a fellow student who one day wakes up with anterograde amnesia, and each new morning is a reset in her life, with no memories of the past day. Despite the severity of her disease, she lives life with a positive mindset and exudes a bright persona. The two cross paths and become each other’s saviors.

About Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

Based on a Japanese novel of the same name by Misaki Ichijo, Even If This Love Disappears Tonight was first adapted into a local film back in 2022, starring Shunsuke Michieda and Riko Fukumoto and called Even If This Love Disappears From the World Tonight. The Korean film includes soundtracks from Ha Dong Kyun, Joy, Lee Chang Sub, Gain, Jo Kwon, Tei, and Plave.

The Kim Hye Young directorial, Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, will stream on Netflix from February 3 onwards.

