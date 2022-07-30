Mijwan Fashion Show 2022: Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh, Shibani, Shabana & Javed Akhtar look their best; PHOTOS

Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 was a star-studded event that was graced by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the showstoppers of the main event and they looked stunning to say the very least. Over the years, many A-listers have been a part of Mijwan Fashion Shows and this year, it was all the grander. The event to celebrate the 10 years of Mijwan, was held in the suburbs of Mumbai, yesterday evening.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their presence felt at the fashion show and looked absolutely breathtaking with one another. Television presenter and host Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar too graced the occasion and smiled into the cameras, while they posed together. They also posed along with the legendary actress Shabana Azmi, who looked very impressive in her saree. Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar looked very fresh and healthy. Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan wore matching outfits and were glimmering. Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Lulia Vantur wore contrasting coloured dresses and graced the shutterbugs with their smile. Legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle looked ethereal in her white Saree. Producer Boney Kapoor and actress Raveena Tandon preferred to dress in off-whites and aced their look. Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy arrived with their wives and the family was all smiles as they posed for their photos together.

Have a look at who attended Mijwan's Fashion Show this year:

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh is currently hosting a show with Varun Sharma and gearing up for the release of his Marathi movie Ved. Boney Kapoor has been producing a lot of content, with the latest release being his daughter's movie GoodLuck Jerry. He will also be acting in Luv Ranjan's next directorial co-featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Raveena Tandon played a vital role in this year's biggest blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 while Ronit Roy was seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

