Best behind-the scenes moments at MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2022 - Exclusively for you

We all know it isn't always sunshine and rainbows when it comes to delivering awards in the competitive world of artists. And the same goes for MTV Video Video Awards! While some moments in this event's history have been aww-worthy, some others were completely baffling - no matter what reaction you got - those moments were memorable enough for people to still talk about them without realizing how long ago they took place.

So who’s hosting? Who’s performing? Who won the coveted Moon Man statue? Who won the most awards? Any controversy? Any beefing? The never-ending questions and gossip details that everyone wants to know.

So, STOP! You do not have to open multiple sites to find all your answers because here we are with all the juicy news on this one page!

Get your popcorn, now. Ready?

Going down memory lane of MTV VMAs - Do you remember?

Back in 2003, do you remember the kiss between Madonna-Britney Spears-Christina Aguilera?

Back in 2009, do you remember when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech?

Back in 2010, do you remember when Lady Gaga wore a meat dress?

Back in 2015, do you remember Nicki Minaj's beef with host Miley Cyrus?

You see there is ALWAYS something to talk about after the VMAs, making this event even more exciting and a must-see!

MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Just like every other year, even this year who’s who of the entire music industry were present at the event.

While artists like Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jungkook, Drake, and Charlie Puth were few of the big nominees, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow hosted the music awards this year.

Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow each had seven nominations, with Doja Cat and Harry Styles next in line, having six nominations.

On the other hand, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Tayler Swift, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd each got five nominations.

Now, these were the moments that we all saw, right? But we are not here to talk about all this. We are here to talk about the moments that you may have missed out on while watching the event on your TVs.

Best behind-the-scenes moments at MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2022: Exclusively for you

Lizzo's self-applause - and a hearty scream after a job well done!

Prudential Center vibrated with all Barbz’s collective energy when Nicki Minaj accepted the prestigious Video Vanguard Award and thanked her fans!

Taylor Swift stood up to give a standing ovation to Nicki Minaj while also urging the audience to stand with her!

BLACKPINK's sweet friendship moment - hyping each other up in a friendship circle!

Defeating BTS, TWICE, Itzy, Stray Kids, and many more power players for best K-pop, BLACKPINK’s Lisa won!

In Anthony Kiedis's thank-off with Flea, the latter uttered the word “f—” at least six times in a row!

Bassist Victoria De Angelis suddenly appeared shirtless and in nipple pasties after Damiano David, the lead singer, flashed his assless chaps!

Becky G gave a sweet and enthusiastic standing ovation to her friend Anitta when she accepted the award for the best Latin video for the track Envolver - her first-ever win!

That's all folk! There were behind-the-scenes moments that the production and the camera crew definitely did not show the audiences watching the events on their television screens. Hopefully, we did not miss out on anything - But if we did, we'll surely update you!

Until then here is the complete recap of the MTV VMAs 2022 after the live show.