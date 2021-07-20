  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ever Anderson RECALLS making Scarlett Johansson cry over her Black Widow performance

In an interview, actor Ever Anderson recalled the time she made Scarlett Johansson tear up over her performance as a young Natasha Romanoff in the Black Widow series.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:00 pm
Ever Anderson said her scenes as a younger Natasha Romanoff made Scarlett Johannson tear up. Ever Anderson’s performance as Black Widow made Scarlett Johansson emotional.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Scarlett Johansson reportedly teared up watching Ever Anderson’s performance as a younger version of Natasha Romanoff, in the Black Widow series. Anderson, 13, shared with Yahoo Canada that Johansson had apparently cried watching her scenes in the series, and shared the same with Anderson. “She said that I had made her cry in one of my scenes and it was one of the most amazing things ever because she’s such an honored and well-respected actress,” Ever told Yahoo Canada in a new interview.

Ever said that some of her scenes were “quite heavy” and they really stuck with her. She mentioned that the scenes are what might make one think deeply. “...they [her own scenes] really stuck with me. It’s kind of something that you think about at night,” Ever said. In the interview, Ever also opened up about following the footsteps of her parents Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson.

Revealing how she finds herself to be different from others of her age, Anderson told Yahoo Canada that her childhood is definitely not similar to children of her age, but she does not regret it as acting is what she wanted to do. “Being a child actor means your childhood is definitely different from others,” Ever admitted. “But in the end, I did everything I had to do to prove myself and to prove that [this was] really what I wanted to do,” Ever said. The actor is also gearing up for her performance in Peter Pan and Wendy.

Black Widow released on July 9 in America and has been making headlines ever since.

ALSO READ: Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson states she has 'no plans to return as Natasha Romanoff

Credits :YAHOO CANADA, JUST JARED

You may like these
Silsila SidNaaz Ka: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to be seen in a modern day fairy tale
Never Have I Ever Season 2: Are you Team Paxton or Team Ben? VOTE & COMMENT
Never Have I Ever Season 3: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopes to explore THIS side of Devi if the show gets renewed
Loki director Kate Herron on Tom Hiddleston's show getting a Season 2: There's definitely more road to travel
INTERVIEW: Priyadarshan on Hungama 2, Mohanlal, failures & more: ‘Scale of Marakkar is bigger than Bahubali’
Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani shells out clues on upcoming season 3; Details INSIDE