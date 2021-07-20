Ever Anderson RECALLS making Scarlett Johansson cry over her Black Widow performance

In an interview, actor Ever Anderson recalled the time she made Scarlett Johansson tear up over her performance as a young Natasha Romanoff in the Black Widow series.

Scarlett Johansson reportedly teared up watching Ever Anderson’s performance as a younger version of Natasha Romanoff, in the Black Widow series. Anderson, 13, shared with Yahoo Canada that Johansson had apparently cried watching her scenes in the series, and shared the same with Anderson. “She said that I had made her cry in one of my scenes and it was one of the most amazing things ever because she’s such an honored and well-respected actress,” Ever told Yahoo Canada in a new interview.

Ever said that some of her scenes were “quite heavy” and they really stuck with her. She mentioned that the scenes are what might make one think deeply. “...they [her own scenes] really stuck with me. It’s kind of something that you think about at night,” Ever said. In the interview, Ever also opened up about following the footsteps of her parents Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson.

Revealing how she finds herself to be different from others of her age, Anderson told Yahoo Canada that her childhood is definitely not similar to children of her age, but she does not regret it as acting is what she wanted to do. “Being a child actor means your childhood is definitely different from others,” Ever admitted. “But in the end, I did everything I had to do to prove myself and to prove that [this was] really what I wanted to do,” Ever said. The actor is also gearing up for her performance in Peter Pan and Wendy.

Black Widow released on July 9 in America and has been making headlines ever since.

