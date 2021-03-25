Ever wonder who your dance teacher would be if you were in a KPop group? Take this fun quiz to find out!

Hip hop, complicated , detail-oriented, sensual - whatever your preference of dance is, we’ve got a teacher for you. Take the quiz to know your celebrity teacher!

If you love K-Pop, you automatically love the choreographies that idols take months to perfect. The hardest part is to add a key move that might go viral and is simple yet complex enough for fans to replicate it. K-Pop groups have some of the hardest and detailed-oriented choreographies, as they always perform in groups. Synchronization is absolutely important in it and a key role in making the sync happen, are the dance leaders.

Now, it’s not necessary that only the dance leaders are good dancers. There are powerhouses hidden in other members too. So, if you’ve been daydreaming of having your own K-Pop group, or learning the best dance covers directly from the masters, this is your chance to know who will teach you!

Warm up done? Let’s find out who it is!

Who did you get as your mentor? Make your own group or find someone else under the same mentor in the comments below!

Credits :JHope Instagram

