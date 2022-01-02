Everglow alum Aisha is the Gen Z style star we need; Here are her best style tricks

Aisha aka 21-year-old Heo Yoo-rim is the firecracker alum of the popular South Korean band Everglow. The young star is already one of her way to be one of the most trend setting celebs in the world. While there is an army of the band’s fandom aka ‘Forever’ to be fawned over by the idol’s many talents, one of them being her stellar sense of style; Aisha’s style has caught the attention of many fashion mavericks worldwide. Today, we’re looking at some of her foolproof style tips that will elevate the gloomiest of outfits. Scroll down to see!

The hero basic that is a winner amongst all of Gen Z right now is a corset top! This knit corset is the cool basic we bet you didn't know you needed. The trend elements of the corset detailing make this top feel so forward, but as far as versatility and comfort go, this is one of the best basics you will add to your closet in quite some time.

Matching anything, especially sets are always a good idea since they provide a foolproof outfit time and again. While the colour remains the same, always feel free to add different textures. And if the pain of wearing 2 separate pieces is too much, try on a basic knit dress that packs a big punch with its backless detail! While the front will say–a very expensive casual midi dress, the back will scream–party and chic!

A scoop neck cardigan or sweater should be a part of every winter wardrobe. The thin nature of this kind of sweater makes it 10 times more intriguing and will be a layering hero. While you may be tempted to go for the obvious colour choice—black, we suggest you pick up the brightest he possible as you will anyway end up layering it under coats. To ensure it doesn't get buried under a monotonous colour palette, experiment with neons!

