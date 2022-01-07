Everglow alum E:U’s cool girl style is our ultimate 2022 aesthetic

Main rapper and the main dancer of one of the most popular all-girl bands of South Korea–Everglow, E:U has all the makings of a style star. The 23-year-old’s style is eccentric, colourful, dramatic and way ahead of its time. Today, taking cues from the trendsetter herself, we’re looking back at the best trends E:U inspired in us. Scroll down to see!

Pants: When E:U wears something, you can rest assured that it'll become a major hit. Case in point: windbreaker pants, or shell track pants that combine the comfort of sweats with the style of parachute pants. Our take? Pair these athleisure-style bottoms with heels rather than sneakers for an elevated take on the micro-trend

With temperatures continuing to drop, any chance there is to make keeping warm look more fashion-forward we're going to take. So it's no wonder that ultra-fuzzy and furry caps are growing so rapidly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. From colourful shearling styles to all-black plush ones, these bucket hats make dressing for winter easier than ever.

Waistcoats are 2022's preferred tailoring method (as opposed to blazers). If you've been scouring E:U’s magnetic and Gen Z friendly style go-to's lately, you've almost certainly caught a glimpse of the menswear staple.

Oversized: Slouchy silhouettes have been on the rise and we're seeing them on every it-girl, including E:U. It's all about a wide-leg shape with a long inseam that hits the ground. Consider this the most important pair of jeans to invest in if you haven't already.

