Everglow alum Mia is the queen of rocking basics; Here’s what we learnt

Mia aka Han Eun-Ji from EVERGLOW has unbelievable style chops at only 21. While the idol doesn't necessarily wow with every look, her style pays much more importance towards being subtle and fuss-free. And while we do love ourselves some OTT styles every now and then, it is the basics that make the best outfits. Scroll down for some of Mia’s best style tricks to remember this season.

A white shirt: ​​While the shirts are a staple as old as time, here's the trick to a white shirt: It needs to have a little interest to it. For example, take an oversized one, it makes it more appealing than your simple white shirt. No matter the twist, this classic will always be a good investment.

Joggers: Joggers are comfy, stylish, and great for working from home—the perfect 'everything' piece. Joggers are perfect for anything, be it streetwear and loungewear. Plus they’re really easy to style and work through almost all temperatures with the correct styling! This piece is a must-have in every closet.

Blazers: ​​A good blazer is the defining piece of every outfit. Blazers are stylish, easy, elevated, and worth every penny because they can be worn year-round. Whether you hop on the leather trend or try an oversize style, this is a key piece for everyone's wardrobe.

Cami: This versatile piece is the one and only layering piece you need for every outfit you own! If you have a jacket, a cardigan, or a blazer sitting in your closet, the cami is the perfect basic to go under it. This simple little number has staying power because it works all year round, thereby making it the ultimate wardrobe staple.

