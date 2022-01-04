Everglow alum Onda deserves an A star for nailing the Gen Z style successfully

Another EVERGLOW alum who is a phenomenal style icon is Onda! From being a singer to TV star and even a style star, the 21-year-old has many talents. Today, we’re decoding her best trends for the season! Scroll down to get inspired.

Boot love: Add some statement in your ensemble and quit playing it safe. While simple brown or black boots may seem easier to style at first, snakeskin boots really allow you to add a bit of texture to any look. Just pair them with your favourite coat, bustier, and leather shorts and watch how they make the look.

Mini skirts but shorter: While consistently the last two seasons have proven miniskirts are only getting shorter and shorter. In fact, the most noticeable decrease in fabric has been these tiny skirts! And we’re loving it, for those faint of heart: Leggings! Don't shy away from giving these barely-there skirts a try.

Cutouts: Another trend carryforwards from last season! Are we surprised that cutouts have stuck around this long? Honestly, yes but in the spirit of embracing them nonetheless, we’re coming around the risqué trend, so considering cutouts are a "naked" style, we’d advise reading the room before rocking this one.

We all remember the days of Britney Spears–inspired low-rise jeans. They had their moment in the sun, but now, you may lean toward a silhouette with a more classic, less-trend-driven fit. This season, we suggest a pair of classic high-waisted trousers or slouchy, loose-fit jeans. For the ultimate cool gal look.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried