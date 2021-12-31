Everglow alum Yiren is changing the way we think about fashion; Here’s how

Yiren aka 21-year-old Wang Yiren is the young although a super stylish member of one of South Korea’s most popular all-girl bands–Everglow. From setting new trends with her street style to rocking OTT pieces with all the ease in the world. The idol is supremely stylish and we’re taking cues! Scroll down to see what we learnt from the budding fashion star.

The beauty of a puffer jacket in the colder months is that it’s likely some of these staples already exist in your closet. Update your go-to puffer by styling it with a belt bag to make the look feel fresh and new. Style hack: Opt for the highest-waisted leggings possible—the more coverage, the more warmth.

Reached the point where you can't imagine wearing jeans another day? Pair your favourite pieces (turtleneck, teddy coat, etc.) with statement trousers for an effortless but perfectly put-together outfit. Extra points for colour coordinating!

A leather coat with an animal print underneath over some denim works every time! This look is easy to repeat for two reasons. First, the animal print will always be on-trend; second, this look is comprised of several everyday essentials you can wear over and over again without getting bored.

A chic lingerie piece along with a great coat is an effortless winner in our books! This nightgown-inspired look requires zero effort. Make a quick transition out of bed with this on-trend dress and–quilted coat combo. Honestly, this outfit is so easy it would be harder not to wear it on a regular basis.

