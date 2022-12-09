EVERGLOW cancels their Southeast Asia Tour, Just one week before the show

On December 9, 2022, it was reported that EVERGLOW called off their Southeast Asia tour. The tour was going to take place in 4 countries across Southeast Asia. The shows were going to be held at: ‘Jakarta- Indonesia,’ ‘Bangkok- Thailand,’ ‘Manila- Philippines,’ and, ‘Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia.’

EVERGLOW’s concert promoter ‘Magic Sound K-Pop’ officially announced this news. They stated,

“Dear FOREVERs in Southeast Asia, we regret to inform you of the cancellation of the EVERGLOW SOUTHEAST ASIA TOUR in Manila, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

We tried to provide the finest concert to the FOREVERs in Southeast Asia and to our EVERGLOW members but it was not feasible during this time.

For all the FOREVERs who have purchased tickets, the tickets will be refunded through the respective ticket platforms once a refund request is submitted.

We are once again deeply sorry for not delivering EVERGLOW’s Southeast Asia to you all. We apologise to the fans and any inconvenience this may have caused.

We will still support EVERGLOW and we hope that you will still show ongoing support as well.”

About EVERGLOW

EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group under Yuehua Entertainment. It consists of six members: Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, Onda, Aisha and Yiren. They made their debut on March 18, 2019 with the single album ‘Arrival of Everglow’ and the track ‘Bon Bon Chocolat.’ The song topped various charts and sold numerous copies. Then on August 19 the girls released their second single album with the song ‘Adios.’ EVERGLOW received immense commercial success and soon became known globally. Since then the group has continued releasing amazing hits such as ‘Dun Dun,’ ‘La Di Da,’ ‘Pirate,’ and more.