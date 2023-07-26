EVERGLOW confirms long-awaited comeback on THIS date with first set of mysterious teaser images

On July 26th, the agency declared, K-pop group EVERGLOW has affirmed their comeback on August 18th and is getting ready for the last stage. Before this, EVERGLOW out of the blue delivered teaser photos for Coming Soon through their social media handles. In every individual poster, EVERGLOW members drew attention by uncovering just their silhouettes while being behind a veil. Specifically, each posture oozes an alternate appeal, adding to the interest in the comeback.

EVERGLOW’s comeback on August 18:

This rebound by EVERGLOW is about a year and eight months since the third scaled down collection RETURN OF THE GIRL delivered in December 2021. Through the past title track Pirate, EVERGLOW showed an extraordinary space pirate idea and demonstrated their novel character in the music industry. Furthermore, the K-pop group EVERGLOW has demonstrated their worldwide power by surpassing 100 million views on their official YouTube with music videos for Adios, DUN DUN, LA DI DA and Bon Chocolat, individually. As EVERGLOW has been adored by global fans with various nicknames, for example, 'Indispensable Performance', 'Concept Artisan' and 'Girl Power' for every album, attention is centered around what sort of music they will radiate on the stage this time.

EVERGLOW’s activities:

In March, they took part in their last activities before the news of their comeback. EVERGLOW took the stage at the 'Sound Check Festival 2023' held in Bangkok, Thailand. Toward the end of the show, EVERGLOW reported an unexpected event and said that they had celebrated their fourth debut anniversary, and they needed to be with their fans for a while. They need to be together consistently, yet they find it hard to meet their fans frequently and that is the reason they needed to leave a unique memory for the fans that day. Subsequently, EVERGLOW made some photographic memories with fans and left cheerful recollections. EVERGLOW gave fans an extraordinary performance through the stage of a total 6 songs as they show major areas of strength that are unique to the group, promising their next meeting.

