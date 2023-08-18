EVERGLOW drops gripping music video of song SLAY with single album ALL MY GIRLS; Watch

EVERGLOW has finally dropped the music video of their comeback song SLAY. On August 18, given some technical glitch, the video was released around 7:30 pm KST. The highly awaited comeback of this 4th generation girl group included the single album ALL MY GIRLS which has a significant message by the members and was released at 6 pm KST. Fans can not get enough of the new song dropped by the Yuehua Entertainment girl group.

EVERGLOW's SLAY music video

On August 18, Stone Music Entertainment shared the official music video of the song SLAY by EVERGLOW. The girls slayed the song quite literally with their breathtaking vocals and incredible dancing skills. From the choreography and the crazy beats of the song to the cinematography of the music video, everything keeps you captivated. Listeners and fans praised the bridge of the song as it seems ethereal, members Sihyeon and Mia received a lot of attention and compliments from the fans. Jo Na In who previously appeared in the Street Dance Girls Fighters as the leader of the team TURN took the winning title home. Jo Na In is also a part of the dance group called Just Jerk.

About ALL MY GIRLS

The Pirate singers finally made their comeback after almost one and half years with their single album ALL MY GIRLS on August 18. From the concept of the music video to the song lyrics, fans are absolutely impressed by this comeback saying that the group never disappoints. This album has a crucial message for young girls all across the globe who must meet the conditions of society to be accepted.

About EVERGLOW

EVERGLOW made their debut in the year 2019 under Yuehua Entertainment with their first single album Arrival of Everglow along with the title song called Bon Bon Chocolat. Their debut song was quite popular among international fans as it reached the Top 5 at No. 5 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales in August 2019. They are known for their songs like DUN DUN, LA DI DA, Adios, and more. The K-pop girl group released their last EP Return of The Girl in December 2021 before ALL MY GIRLS.

