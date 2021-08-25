EVERGLOW exude a majestic and fairy like aura in the new collaborative MV ‘Promise’ with UNICEF

'Promise' is a song with an addictive sound and a message of hope that keeps ringing in your ears once you hear it. Therefore, 'Promise' has a special meaning as it is used as a campaign song by UNICEF for children around the world. EVERGLOW will start the UNICEF Promise campaign 'Dance Challenge' on the 26th along with the release of the song. After capturing the challenge choreography to the music of 'Promise' in a video, the participation is completed by posting it on social media with essential hashtags such as 'Promise Challenge, Shining Promise, UNICEF, EVERGLOW'. EVERGLOW's dance video will be released through the official social media handles and YouTube channels of the UNICEF Korean Committee from the 26th.

Yuehua Entertainment, the agency, also added warmth by revealing support for music video production and matching donation plans according to the number of participants in the dance challenge. UNICEF Korea Committee said, "We started this campaign to communicate more with the younger generation about the crisis that children around the world are experiencing." told. Everglow said, “I am very happy to work with UNICEF to help children around the world. I hope that many children will be happier through this campaign.”

EVERGLOW recently took the top spot on music shows in the first week of their comeback with the title song 'FIRST', the title song of their third single 'LAST MELODY', and their music video was successful such as ranking first on the YouTube Worldwide Daily Chart. carried out activities.

Following the music videos for 'Adios' and 'DUN DUN', the music video for the title song 'LA DI DA', the title song of the second mini album '-77.82X-78.29', has recently received the number of official YouTube views. It surpassed 100 million views and spit out the spirit of achieving 'triple 100 million views' in 2 years of debut. EVERGLOW's new digital single 'Promise (for UNICEF Promise Campaign)' will be released through various online music sites at 6 pm. The UNICEF promise campaign 'Dance Challenge' will be held from August 26th to the 16th of September.

