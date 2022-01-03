Everglow leader Sihyeon has the BEST tips for staying chic in the winter

Sihyeon aka Kim Si-hyeon, is the multi-talented star of Everglow. At just 22, the icon aces singing, being the leader of Everglow, hosting and now also being a style star. While the star has many talents, we peaks our interest in the idol’s supreme sense of style that surpasses trendsetters and it-girls. So this winter, we’re curating a list of trends we’ve picked up from the master herself. Scroll down for the down low!

No matter what look you’re going for, layering is key. While the season can get pretty cold, layering will ensure you can stay warm and strip down to something chic once you’re indoors. Ensure you wear cute tops underneath and not just go all out with your overcoats and jackets because your layers need to look great together but also be able to stand alone too. An oversize coat allows for the perfect coat-over sweater-over-shirt situation. You can even throw a turtleneck under the shirt—extreme layering at its finest!

Sihyeon’s number one tip to stay looking chic when it's cold out is, as we’ve gathered is that an extra-long menswear-inspired coat over a cashmere crewneck sweater will be your true saviour! The look will instantly feel much more powerful and chic, exuding a fierce vibe while keeping you warm at the same time.

During the cold-weather season, Sihyeon makes sure she doesn't get lost in winter neutral hues. The style star makes sure to accessorize, if she’s spotted wearing grey, black, or neutrals in winter, she always adds a pop of colour with her shoes or a colourful bag or a cool hat. These little pieces always make her basic look wow!

