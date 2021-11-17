EVERGLOW members look drop dead gorgeous in avant garde pieces for latest comeback

Stone Entertainment unveiled new looks for EVERGLOW members E:U, Onda and Sihyeon and we are obsessed with the fashion! E:U is dressed in a frilly white dress with a thigh-high split and jade snake-skin boots and then she is wearing a leather bomber jacket, cut-off shirt and flame choker. Onda shows the contrast in a black corset dress with dark purple frills and feathers, adorning a crown and blue and white leather cut out cow boots. Sihyeon continues to show off her beauty in a light up leather jacket with a futuristic-looking corset, black shorts and ripped black tights.

EVERGLOW released a timetable image of their third mini-album 'Return of the Girl' on November 16th. According to the timetable, Everglow will open concept photos and videos together for three days from November 17th. Then, for 5 days starting on the 22nd, contents such as tracklist, mobile poster, music video teaser, highlight medley, and moving lyric poster will be released sequentially.

In particular, after opening the choreography preview on the 28th, on the 29th, an album spoiler is planned through V LIVE, attracting attention. Here, the last remaining November with the release of the D-DAY poster on the 30th will be filled with colorful comeback promotions. Previously, Everglow announced a welcome comeback after 7 months by unveiling an impactful logo motion reminiscent of a sci-fi movie. In addition to their comeback on December 1st, Everglow plans to meet fans through a showcase to share colorful communication about their new album.

EVERGLOW ranked first in the daily ranking of Hanteo Chart, the largest album sales site in Korea, immediately after the release of their previous work 'LAST MELODY', and entered the top 10 on the Apple Music K-Pop album chart in 34 countries worldwide. With the title song 'FIRST', it took first place on music shows in the first week of their comeback, and the music video showed global influence, ranking first on YouTube's Worldwide Daily Chart.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Eric Nam: The beloved interviewer, K pop idol, podcaster and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.