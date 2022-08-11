EVERGLOW to promote as 4 members as Aisha takes a break; Former OH MY GIRL member Jiho signs with new agency

On August 11, a South Korean media outlet reported that EVERGLOW’s Aisha fainted after her health suddenly deteriorated. It was further shared that her agency immediately took her to the hospital following this. In response, EVERGLOW’s agency Yuehua Entertainment released a statement addressing the same.

The agency shared, “Aisha was scheduled to depart from the country today to prepare for the ‘HallyuPopFest Sydney 2022’ performance, but due to sudden health deterioration, she is unable to depart and participate in the same.” The notice continued, “Currently, Aisha is undergoing a thorough examination at the hospital, and we will do our best for the artist’s recovery by putting the artist’s health first.”

EVERGLOW will be therefore be promoting as four members for the time being, while Aisha halts activities. EVERGLOW had presently been promoting as five members, as fellow member Yiren is currently in China.

Meanwhile, on August 10, P&Studio announced that former OH MY GIRL member Jiho has signed with the agency. The agency shared that Jiho will be making a fresh start as an actress, under the name Gong Jiho.

P&Studio stated, “We have signed an exclusive contract with former OH MY GIRL member Jiho. She takes a new leap as an actress with the new name Gong Jiho.” Further, “We will give full support to Gong Jiho so that she can grow and develop her talent as an actress.”

Previously, it had been reported that Jiho was in talks to sign with the agency, which also houses Park Hyung Sik and Sung Yoo Bin. The agency also has ties with Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In’s agency UAA.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ha Jung Woo & more star in the exciting teaser & poster for ‘Narco-Saints’