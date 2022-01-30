EVERGLOW’s Aisha displays her electric moves in dance cover for SUNMI’s popular track ‘Full Moon’

On January 30, Yuehua Entertainment released the dance cover for SUNMI’s ‘Full Moon’ performed by EVERGLOW’s Aisha and we are mesmerized by her moves. Dressed in a black mesh dress and dark makeup, Aisha perfectly re-enacts the moves from SUNMI’s popular track. Known to be a more bold member, Aisha manages to grab the attention of the viewers during the entire cover. This was released on the occasion of Lunar New Year or ‘Sollal’.

EVERGLOW's 'DUN DUN' was announced that it won 1st place in the vote for the ‘Best Malamat Song’, which means an intense spicy taste or in the music sense, an earworm. Star Play, a global star fandom application created by active votes from star fandoms, launched a voting contest from January 11th to January 25th for the title of 'The Best Malamat Song'.

The so-called 'Malamat' songs, with their powerful beat, addictive melody, and powerful performance, are gaining popularity not only in Korea but also abroad. In this vote, which was conducted for the idol songs of 'Malamat', which dominates the love of global fans, 'DUN DUN' by Everglow, a 'global trend', with a total of 39.05% of the votes.

EVERGLOW's 'DUN DUN' is the title track of their first mini-album 'reminiscence', released in February 2020. 'DUN DUN', filled with Everglow's unique girl-crush charm, harmonizes with an addictive melody, an intense beat that constantly resonates with the heart, and a delicate vocal line, satisfying listeners' expectations to the fullest. With a confident and subjective intro that begins with the lyrics of 'Ring the drum', powerful brass that makes the eardrums, a magnificent bass synth, and an intense beat that breaks the beat quickly gives a strong impact until the end of the song.

