EVERGLOW’s ‘LA DI DA’ reached THIS milestone on YouTube

EVERGLOW reached another huge milestone on YouTube! On August 19 at around 4 AM KST (12:30 AM IST) ‘LA DI DA’ became EVERGLOW’s third music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube after ‘Adios’ and ‘DUN DUN’. The MV achieved this milestone in a timespan of 10 months and 28 days.

The MV garnered over 10 million views within the first day of its release and 50 million views in over a week. The energetic pop song is highly appreciated by fans all across the globe, leading to the group getting a #1 on iTunes ‘Worldwide Album Charts’ after its release.

The song ‘LA DI DA’ sends a strong and powerful message to haters to mind their own business and that the girls would never stop or fear the vague and ridiculous judgements of opinions of such people.

Musically, the song is a fusion of Uptempo electropop and retro beats and has an upbeat catchy melody backed by impeccable vocals. The MV shows the individual charms of each one of the members as they dance to the powerful choreography of the song in bold black and red outfits.

EVERGLOW is well known for their bold concepts and catchy music. The group debuted in 2019 and consists of a total of six members- Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, Onda, Aisha and Yerin. Some of the most popular songs by the act include ‘Adios’, ‘DUN DUN’ and ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’.

