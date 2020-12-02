EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon test POSITIVE for COVID; Yuehua Entertainment CONFIRMS

Yuehua Entertainment recently confirmed that EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon have tested positive for COVID-19, they also said that the other members of the band are in quarantine.

EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon have both tested positive for COVID-19. On the evening of December 1, Yuehua Entertainment released a statement announcing that Yiren and Sihyeon had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency also announced that even though the other four members of EVERGLOW had tested negative for the virus, they would all be going into self-quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

After the unfortunate news broke, Yuehua Entertainment made a full statement via AllKPop, saying: “Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment. We are informing you of the news that our artist EVERGLOW’s Yiren has tested positive for COVID-19. Yiren recently learned that one of her acquaintances had been confirmed [positive for COVID-19], so she informed the health authorities and voluntarily underwent testing. On the evening of December 1, she received notice that her test results were positive. The EVERGLOW members, who have been living together with Yiren, also underwent testing together. Sihyeon’s test results came back positive, and the other four members’ results were negative.”

“At present, the artists, staff, and employees at our agency who have crossed paths or come into contact with [Yiren and Sihyeon] have either already underwent testing or are planning to be tested. When we receive the results, if there is anything out of the ordinary, we will take further measures and proceed with additional analysis of their movements. Yiren and Sihyeon, who have tested positive, will follow the instructions of health authorities; and although their test results came back negative, the remaining EVERGLOW members and the staff who came into close contact with [Yiren and Sihyeon] will go into voluntary self-isolation for two weeks.”

“Our entire agency will actively follow government guidelines to prevent the spread of [COVID-19], and we will check to make sure there is no risk of further infection within the company. We will also work even harder to do our utmost to take care of our artists. We apologize for giving cause for concern,” they concluded.

